American King loses 200 breaststroke disqualification appeal

GWANGJU, South Korea: American Lilly King has lost her appeal against disqualification from the women's 200 metres breaststroke at the world championships in Gwangju, organisers said on Thursday.

King, the Olympic and world 100 champion, finished first in her heat earlier in the day but when looking up at the scoreboard was stunned to see she had been disqualified.

USA Swimming said they were told it was for a "non-simultaneous touch" at the first turn and that they had appealed the decision to the sport's governing body FINA.

However, in a statement organisers said: "American swimmer Lilly King was disqualified in the third heat of the 200 breaststroke Thursday morning in Gwangju. Jury of Appeal maintained the disqualification of the athlete."

