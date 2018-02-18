American Ligety says finished in Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Ted Ligety on Sunday (Feb 18) said he is unlikely to compete in any of the remaining races in Pyeongchang following his disappointing showing in Sunday's giant slalom race.

"This is probably it for me (at) these Games," the 33-year-old defending giant slalom gold medallist from Sochi told reporters after his 15th place finish at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

"I was thinking about doing the slalom but we tried to figure out where I'd start and it would be in the 70s or 80s, which is really far out to have a chance to have a good run at it," he said.

"I'll probably just head back to Europe now and get ready for the rest of the World Cups."

Ligety put in a strong showing in last week's Alpine combined, where he finished fifth in the event he won in Turin in 2006, but was unable to carry that momentum into Sunday's race.

"Tough day at the office," he said.

"I just didn't have the speed in me today. It's an unfortunate day to have a bad day."

The Utah native could only tip his hat to one-time slalom rival Austrian Marcel Hirscher, who picked up his second gold medal of the Games on Sunday.

"You see him race after race being on point and that's pretty phenomenal in a sport like this where not everybody is on point every single day and he always is able to bring out those best performances."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)