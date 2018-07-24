American Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation

Six-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Ryan Lochte has accepted a 14-month suspension for his use of a prohibited intravenous infusion, U.S. Swimming said on Monday.

It said in a statement that Lochte had posted an image on social media showing himself receiving an infusion of permitted substances and that a subsequent investigation revealed this exceeded permissible levels.

The 33-year-old swimmer's period of ineligibility began on May 24, the date of the infusion.

