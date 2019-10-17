American Walker handed 58 penalty strokes at Senior LPGA event

REUTERS: An American golfer was handed a whopping 58 penalty strokes over two rounds at this week's Senior LPGA Championship after it was brought to her attention that she violated a rule each time her caddie aided her putting alignment.

Lee Ann Walker was made aware of the rule, which results in a two-shot penalty for each violation, by another caddie in her group while on her fifth hole of the second round in French Lick, Indiana, but by then the damage was done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walker was assessed 42 additional strokes in the first round, which ballooned her 13-over-par 85 to 127. She took another 16 penalty strokes in the second round before learning of the rule and finished with a 90.

"This may be my claim to fame," Walker told Golfweek. "Not exactly how I was looking to do it."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)