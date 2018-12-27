Amir, Afridi shine as Pakistan restrict South Africa to 223

Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets each as Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 223 on the stroke of lunch on day two of the first test at Centurion Park on Thursday.

The home side lead by 42 on first innings, having dismissed the tourists for 181 on the opening day, a handy advantage on a seaming wicket that has already displayed considerable variable bounce.

Amir (4-62) and Afridi (4-64) were particularly impressive in getting the ball to move off the wicket, with seven of their eight scalps being caught behind the wicket.

Pakistan will now seek to set a stiff target for South Africa to chase in the fourth innings, with the pattern of the match suggesting that anything over 200 could be challenging.

South Africa resumed their first innings on 127 for five and looked to take the attack to the visitors early on the second morning, but lost nightwatchman Dale Steyn (23) when he edged Amir to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Temba Bavuma moved to 53 with some excellent cover drives and intelligent placement, but his stay was ended when the excellent Afridi induced an edge to Ahmed.

Keshav Maharaj (4) was trapped leg before wicket by Hasan Ali (2-70) before a quickfire 19 from Kagiso Rabada was ended when he attempted a drive off Afridi and was caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq.

Quinton de Kock (45) looked for quick runs to push the lead past 50, but was deceived by a slower ball from Amir and caught at cover by Fakhar Zaman.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)