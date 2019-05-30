Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says Sarfaraz

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir could make his World Cup debut in Pakistan's opening match against the West Indies on Friday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Thursday.

NOTTINGHAM, England: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir could make his World Cup debut in Pakistan's opening match against the West Indies on Friday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said on Thursday.

"Mohammad Amir is fully fit and available for selection," he told reporters at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.

There had been speculation that the 27-year-old, a late inclusion in the squad, would miss the game for health and fitness reasons after sitting out the last four one day internationals.

Amir produced a match-winning three-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy final in England two years ago after missing the 2011 and 2015 World Cups as a result of a five-year ban for match-fixing.

Sarfaraz said he was clear about his starting 11, with all his players fit.

Pakistan, tournament winners in 1992, arrived in Nottingham on the back of a stunning loss to Afghanistan in a warm-up match in Bristol and 10 straight ODI defeats at the hands of England, Australia and South Africa.

But they are also seen as unpredictable, which Sarfaraz said was only a positive.

"I think it's good to be unpredictable," he added. "At the end of the day, the Pakistan team is very dangerous."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)