An shoots 62 for early first-round lead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C.: South Korean An Byeong-hun rattled home with four birdies in the final six holes to grab the clubhouse lead with an eight-under-par 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

On a perfect morning for low scoring, An headed Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, South Africa-born Slovakian Rory Sabbatini and American Patrick Rodgers by one stroke at Sedgefield Country Club.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker and 2011 winner Webb Simpson shot 64.

An said it had been important to take advantage of calm conditions and greens softened by torrential rain on Wednesday.

"The greens were rolling pure, so I needed to make a lot of birdies out there," said the world number 55. "Didn't miss any short putts.

"One good round won't do it, so I need to keep it up and make a lot of birdies.

"I've been playing well the last couple weeks, so I like how everything is kind of clicking together, my long game and putting."

World number 80 Sabbatini, who became a Slovakian citizen last year as his wife was born in the country, put some new clubs in play and was happy with what he produced.

"I went and changed all my irons and most of my equipment this week just to do some testing and seems to be paying off pretty well, so I don't think my caddie's going to let me go back to my old equipment," said the six-times PGA Tour winner.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Pritha Sarkar)