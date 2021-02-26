Ancelotti keen to be at Everton when new stadium opens

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he hopes to remain at the Premier League club for "as long as possible" and wants to see the team play in their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock from the 2024-25 season.

REUTERS: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he hopes to remain at the Premier League club for "as long as possible" and wants to see the team play in their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock from the 2024-25 season.

Everton's planning application for a new 52,888-capacity stadium was unanimously approved by Liverpool City Council on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The time I spent here is one year and I have felt really good so I would like to stay as long as possible," said Ancelotti, whose current deal expires in June 2024.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium is opened. It will be a good achievement for me.

"To finish the contract here in 2024 means that you did a good job, and when you do a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024."

Everton, seventh in the league, host Southampton on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)