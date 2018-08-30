Anderson defeats Chardy and rolls into third round

NEW YORK: Fifth-seed Kevin Anderson advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy.

The match was a relative sprint compared to the four hour, 14 minute-long first round match that Anderson endured on Monday when he fought back to beat American Ryan Harrison.

Advertisement

Anderson used his superior height and wing span to pick off Chardy's shots and deliver blisteringly fast serves, but was not immune to the sweltering conditions plaguing competitors on the outdoor courts.

"It was pretty hot out here today, so the ball was flying around," Anderson said in an on-court interview. "Overall I felt I played a great match."

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)