Anderson leaves Edgbaston for scan on tight calf

BIRMINGHAM: England fast bowler Jimmy Anderson has left Edgbaston to go for a scan on a tight calf, leaving his side a bowler down against Australia on day one of the first Ashes test on Thursday.

Anderson, 37, had been struggling to be fit for the series opener due to a calf injury picked up while playing for his county, Lancashire, in early July, but was passed fit on Wednesday to play.

Opening the bowling, Anderson caused the Australian batsmen plenty of problems early on without taking a wicket, but conceded only one run from four overs.

Chris Woakes replaced Anderson in the bowling attack and the veteran paceman did not bowl again, failing to take to the field after lunch as he left for his scan.

