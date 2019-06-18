Anderson makes winning return from injury at Queen's

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Kevin Anderson rallied from a set down to beat Briton Cameron Norrie 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 in the opening round of the Queen's Club championships on Monday, marking a successful return from an elbow injury that had kept him out since March.

The world number eight, playing in his first tournament since the Miami Open, sent down 19 aces and won 93per cent of points on his first serve.

Up next for the towering South African, who reached last year's Wimbledon final, is Gilles Simon or another local hope in qualifier James Ward.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded fourth, powered past Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 6-2 6-4 to move into the next round where he was joined by Marin Cilic who staved off a late comeback attempt by Cristian Garin to prevail 6-1 7-6(5).

French qualifier Nicholas Mahut overcame American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 7-6(5) while Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 to set up a meeting with Cilic.

