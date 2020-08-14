Andreescu will not defend US Open title

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S. Open title this year in New York.

REUTERS: Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S. Open title this year in New York.

The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

Source: Reuters

