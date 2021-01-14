Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19, STV says
Scottish tennis player Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, STV said on Thursday, adding that he is still in good health.
LONDON: Scottish tennis player Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, STV said on Thursday, adding that he is still in good health.
The Scottish broadcaster said Murray was self-isolating and still had hopes of competing in the Australian Open next month.
Murray is a former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion who has slipped in the rankings in recent years following hip surgery.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)