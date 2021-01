Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19, STV says

Scottish tennis player Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, STV said on Thursday, adding that he is still in good health.

LONDON: Scottish tennis player Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, STV said on Thursday, adding that he is still in good health.

The Scottish broadcaster said Murray was self-isolating and still had hopes of competing in the Australian Open next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray is a former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion who has slipped in the rankings in recent years following hip surgery.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)