Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19, STV says

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 27, 2020. Britain's Andy Murray during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON: Scottish tennis player Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, STV said on Thursday, adding that he is still in good health.

The Scottish broadcaster said Murray was self-isolating and still had hopes of competing in the Australian Open next month.

Murray is a former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion who has slipped in the rankings in recent years following hip surgery.

