Angela Lee's younger brother attempts to become youngest male MMA champion

SINGAPORE: About two years after mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee became the youngest-ever champion of a major cagefighting organisation, her brother, Christian Lee, will attempt to become the youngest champion - among males.

Asian martial arts promoter ONE Championship said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 4) that Christian "The Warrior" Lee will take on Sydney-based Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen at the ONE: Unstoppable Dreams event on May 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.



Lee has a nine-win, one-loss record, with his only defeat coming against Nguyen, the current holder of the ONE Featherweight World Championship.



If Lee wins next month, he will become the youngest-ever male MMA champion at 19 years and 11 months old. His sister was aged 19 years and 10 months when she beat Japan's Mei “VV” Yamaguchi on May 6, 2016 to win the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship.

Angela "Unstoppable" Lee, now 21, will face Yamaguchi, 35, yet again next month in a rematch.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the event is "shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in the history of martial arts".

"It’s going to be a phenomenal night of action for sure," he added.

