Anisimova withdraws from US Open following father's death

Rising American teenager Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the U.S. Open following the death of her father and longtime coach Konstantin Anisimova, ESPN reported on Monday.

REUTERS: Rising American teenager Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the U.S. Open following the death of her father and longtime coach Konstantin Anisimova, ESPN reported on Monday.

The cause of death was unknown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The world number 24 and 2017 U.S. Open junior champion looked to be a danger in Flushing Meadows after she upset defending French Open champion Simona Halep to reach the semi-finals of that tournament earlier this year.

Konstantin and wife Olga moved to the U.S. from Russia in 1998 and under his guidance the 17-year-old rose up the WTA ranks.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)