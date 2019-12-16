Another slip up for Lyon as Rennes win

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais's mediocre Ligue 1 season continued when they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Stade Rennais and lost Memphis Depay to a knee injury on Sunday.

Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal from just inside the box with one minute left to lift Rennes up to fourth on 30 points from 17 games.

Lyon, who have been at odds with some of their own fans recently despite qualifying for the Champions League last 16, slipped down to eighth with 25 points from 18 matches.

The evening took a sour turn for the hosts when Dutch forward Depay, who has scored nine league goals this season, was replaced at halftime with a suspected serious knee injury.

Lyon remained toothless after the break and some sloppy defending allowed Camavinga to enter the area and fire a last-gasp winner.

"The very bad news is that we lost Memphis for possibly a long time," said sports director Juninho.

Leaders Paris St Germain travel to St Etienne later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Ian Chadband and Toby Davis)