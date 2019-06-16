Basketball: Anthony Davis heading to Lakers in trade deal

LOS ANGELES: The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade deal which will see Anthony Davis join the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for players and draft picks, ESPN reported on Saturday (Jun 15).

Davis will join the Lakers while Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart would head in the opposite direction, the sports network's respected NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lakers will also give three first-round draft picks to the Pelicans, including the number four overall pick in next week's draft, ESPN reported.

If confirmed, the move will see LeBron James get the high-caliber roster reinforcement he has been demanding since arriving at the Lakers last year.

Davis, 26, shares the same agent as James, and has been agitating for a move since January, when he informed the Pelicans he planned to leave.

The Lakers made a bungled attempt to trade for Davis in February but pulled out of negotiations with New Orleans after complaining of "outrageous" demands by the Pelicans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lakers had reportedly agreed to offload Ball, Ingram and Hart as well as Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the earlier negotiations.

The collapsed deal was reported to have destabilized the Lakers dressing room and the team's season tailed off dramatically as they failed to make the playoffs once again.

Davis is a six-time NBA All-Star who has averaged more than 23 points per game through seven seasons with New Orleans, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2012.

Davis also played alongside James in the USA's 2012 Olympics gold-medal-winning roster.