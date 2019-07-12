Football: Antoine Griezmann signs for Barcelona

BARCELONA: Antoine Griezmann has signed for Barcelona after the Spanish champions paid La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid the 120 million euro (US$135 million) release clause required to sign the World Cup winner.

"The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros," Barca said in a statement on Friday (Jul 12).

Barca's capture of Griezmann ends their long-running pursuit of the Frenchman which has been the worst-kept secret in Spanish football, with the Catalans having tried to lure the forward to the Nou Camp since November 2017.

Griezmann famously revealed he was snubbing Barca's offer in a documentary called The Decision which stoked tensions between the player and the club, not least because it was made by the production company owned by Barca defender Gerard Pique.

He signed a new deal with Atletico until 2023 containing a buy-out clause of 200 million euros, which dropped to 120 million on Jul 1 2019.

The France striker scored 133 goals in all competitions for Atletico. His signing adds further firepower to a Barca strikeforce already containing Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and could yet be bolstered further by the return of Neymar Jr.

Spanish media reports say the Brazil forward is keen to return to Barca and regrets leaving the club for Paris St Germain in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros.