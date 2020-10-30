Antonio out of West Ham's trip to Liverpool with hamstring issue

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with champions Liverpool after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Antonio was taken off in the 52nd minute of their 1-1 draw with Manchester City last time out and also appeared to struggle with the problem in their 3-3 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Michail has been great for us and has played really well... We don't think it's too bad but it's enough to keep him out of tomorrow's game," Moyes told reporters.

"It's near enough the first injury we've had. We've kept the boys in really good condition, the medical team and the recovery has been great. Maybe we've been lucky, but we hope it stays that way because we need the players to be fit.

"Obviously you'd rather play Liverpool without Virgil van Dijk, but maybe they're looking at it in the same way with us and Michail Antonio."

The draw last weekend left West Ham level with City on eight points, with Moyes' side 12th in the standings ahead of Saturday's trip to Anfield.

"I don't think we've exceeded expectations. I always put the team out to get results, but I was pleased with the points we took against Spurs and City. It showed the direction we're taking," Moyes added.

"Playing the champions will always be a tough game. We have to try to make the most of it and I think we're in a good place. The players have got confidence and I hope we can show it."

