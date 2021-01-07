Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian club's training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer.

The Cameroon international was denied entry by Antwerp's security staff, with images of the incident quickly going viral.

Lamkel Ze, who wants to join Greek side Panathinaikos, also took to social media to say he would wear the shirt of Antwerp's local rivals Beerschot if the club did not allow him to leave.

The 24-year-old apologised on Wednesday, saying he could not wait to play for Antwerp again.

"I'd like to apologise to the club and the citizens of Antwerp because they are magnificent and marvellous supporters who have all supported me," Lamkel Ze said in a video on Antwerp's Twitter account.

"If I reacted like that it was because I had my head a little bit elsewhere, with transfers and all that. It wasn't easy for me and I really want to excuse myself for those gestures."

Lamkel Ze joined Antwerp in 2018 and has made five appearances this season. Antwerp are fifth in the table, a point below fourth-placed Anderlecht.

