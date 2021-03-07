Appendix surgery sidelines Shanghai's Oscar

Sport

Appendix surgery sidelines Shanghai's Oscar

Football Soccer - Chinese Super League - SIPG v Changchun Yatai FC
FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Chinese Super League - SIPG v Changchun Yatai FC - Shanghai, China, - 4/3/17 - SIPG's Brazilian midfielder Oscar in action. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG: Former Chelsea forward Oscar faces a fitness battle ahead of the new Chinese Super League season after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai Port in a 60 million pound (US$83.05 million) move from Chelsea in December 2016, was admitted to hospital for the procedure on Saturday, according to a post on his wife's Instagram account.

Oscar helped Shanghai win their first - and so far only - Chinese Super League title in 2018.

The new season of China's top flight is expected to begin on April 20, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

(US$1 = 0.7225 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

