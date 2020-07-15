Ararat-Armenia win second Armenian title

REUTERS: Ararat-Armenia, a Yerevan-based club who were founded three years ago, won their second consecutive Armenian league title after beating closest rivals Noah 2-0 on Tuesday, the final day of the season.

Ararat finished top with 52 points and will play in the Champions League's qualifying rounds next season. Second-placed Noah on 48 and Alashkert on 47 will play in the Europa League's preliminary rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experienced Dutch winger Furdjel Narsingh, who joined Ararat last year after playing for several teams in the Netherlands, opened the scoring after 16 minutes and Nigerian striker Yusuf Otubanjo doubled the home side's lead in the closing stages of the first half.

On Friday Ararat-Armenia and Noah met in the Armenian Cup final with Noah winning the trophy on penalties.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Davis)