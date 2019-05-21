Archer makes England's final squad for World Cup

England have called up fast bowler Jofra Archer to their final 15-man squad for the World Cup, with the hosts making three changes to the preliminary squad they announced last month.

All-rounder Liam Dawson, who bowls left-arm spin, and top order batsman James Vince were also called up by selectors, with Joe Denly and David Willey missing out.

Archer made his one-day international (ODI) debut against Ireland earlier this month and impressed selectors with his pace and control in that match as well as in England's recent 4-0 series victory over Pakistan.

Dawson, who last played an ODI in October, picked up 18 wickets for Hampshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup, while Vince takes Alex Hales' spot after the latter was dropped after being suspended for recreational drug use.

England begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on May 30.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

