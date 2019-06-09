Archer Nur Syahidah Alim claims gold in world para-championships

SINGAPORE: Archer Nur Syahidah Alim has become Singapore’s first-ever world champion archer in the sport after she won the compound women’s open competition at the 2019 World Archery Para Championships on Saturday (Jun 8).

It was a close match between the 33-year-old Singaporean and British defending champion Jessica Stretton, 19, in the final.

Syahidah twice took the lead by one point but after five ends the pair were tied at 141 points and headed into a shoot-off, World Archery said in a press release.

“I think it was a really intense match. I felt a little nervous. But with the help of my coach I stood on the ground and focused on what I had to do,” said Syahidah, who was making her debut at the world championship.

She shot first in the tiebreak and scored a nine, high and a couple of millimetres out of the 10-ring. Stretton also landed a nine – but her arrow was wide and low, not far from the eight.

The Singaporean archer took the match as her arrow was closer to the bull's eye.



“I was only focusing on my coach’s voice, my process and routine. It was a really happy moment for me. It’s my first gold medal at my first para world champs,” she said.

“I’m very happy and very proud that I was able to win that gold medal for my country. It comes as a surprise, as well.”

Russia’s Tatiana Andrievskaia won the bronze.

The 2019 World Archery Para Championships was held on Jun 3 to 9 in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.