Archer out again as England win toss

England's Jofra Archer was ruled out of the fourth and final test against South Africa at The Wanderers as the tourists' captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat on the rain-delayed opening day on Friday.

Rain meant no play was possible in the morning session but after the umpires inspected the conditions, play got underway at 1120 GMT.

Archer was expected to form part of a five-man seam attack after an elbow injury kept him out of England’s second and third test triumphs, that put them 2-1 up in the series.

Yet he suffered a reocurrance of the issue, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“Archer has soreness of the right elbow and after trying to bowl in the middle on arrival today he was not fit for selection,” a statement said.

England made just one change from the emphatic innings and 53-run run victory in Port Elizabeth with Chris Woakes coming in at the expense of spinner Dom Bess.

South Africa have chosen uncapped Beuran Hendricks as the replacement for the suspended Kagiso Rabada in their bowling attack.

"He knows the conditions, and hopefully he can make the ball talk," said South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis after losing a seventh successive toss.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was also left out with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returning, as the hosts also went with all seam attack on what is expected to be a quick wicket.

South Africa had previously confirmed the inclusion of Temba Bavuma with Zubayr Hamza dropped.

Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lineup with Bavuma coming in at five.

Bavuma returns after injury kept him out of the first test and he was then dropped, causing fierce debate in the country with his modest test average of 31.2, which includes a single century in 65 innings, pitted against the desire to have black players representing the team.

His career-best first class score of 180 in domestic competition last week all but sealed his return.

Teams:

South Africa - Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks

England – Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

(Editing by David Holmes and Toby Davis)