Archer out of Sri Lanka Tour and IPL after injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their upcoming test tour of Sri Lanka and the 2020 Indian Premier League season due to an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

REUTERS: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of their upcoming test tour of Sri Lanka and the 2020 Indian Premier League season due to an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was injured in England's first test against South Africa last month and underwent scans on his elbow on Wednesday that confirmed he had suffered a low-grade stress fracture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB said https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1603176/archer-ruled-out-of-sri-lanka-tour-and-indian-premier-league.

England are scheduled to play two tests against Sri Lanka next month, with the first starting on March 19.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)