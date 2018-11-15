Argentina announce team to face France in Lille test

Argentina have made one change to their team to face France in Lille on Saturday with coach Mario Ledesma bringing back experienced scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou to replace Tomas Cubelli, who drops to the bench.

Bertranou started five of Argentina's six Rugby Championship games this year but gave way to Cubelli for last weekend's match in Ireland, which the Pumas lost 28-17.

The only other change comes among the replacements where Joaquin Diaz Bonilla makes way for 32-year old lock Mariano Galarza.

Argentina sit ninth in the world rankings, just one place behind France, and come into the match unabashed by defeat to Ireland, one of the world's second ranked side and one of the sport's form teams.

The Pumas won two of their Rugby Championship games this year, the first time they have done so, and came close to winning a third.

Coach Ledesma has shored the team up after a poor run of form and they will be confident of getting a result against a team they have beaten in 10 of their 16 encounters this century.

Argentina follow their match against France with a date against Scotland at Murrayfield a week later and then end their four-match tour with a game against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Dec. 1.

15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9- Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Guido Petti, 6-Pablo Matera (captain), 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Santiago Medrano, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Santiago Garcia Botta

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18-Lucio Sordoni, 19- Mariano Galarza, 20- Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Lezana, 22-Tomas Cubelli, 23-Matias Moroni.

