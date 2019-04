Argentina coach Scaloni injured in road accident - El Mundo

Argentina's national soccer coach Lionel Scaloni was injured on Tuesday after being hit by a car while cycling in Mallorca and has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries, Spanish newspaper El Mundo said.

El Mundo added that Scaloni, who was named Argentina coach in November 2018, was not seriously injured.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)