Argentina draw 1-1 with Paraguay in World Cup qualifier

Argentina conceded a first half penalty but recovered to secure a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Paraguay
Soccer Football - World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Argentina v Paraguay - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 12, 2020 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal later disallowed after VAR review Pool via REUTERS/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Angel Romero scored his third goal in three games when he coolly rolled home a penalty midway through the first half after Lucas Martinez Quarta was adjudged to have brought down Miguel Almiron.

Nicolas Gonzalez equalised for Argentina four minutes before half time when he bulleted a header home from a Giovani Lo Celso corner kick.

The result leaves both South American sides unbeaten after three games in their quest to reach the finals in Qatar.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

