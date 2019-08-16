Argentina lose experienced hooker Creevy for Boks test

Argentina have made a late change to their match day squad for Saturday's test with South Africa at Loftus Versfeld, after experienced hooker Agustin Creevy returned home for personal reasons.

Former captain Creevy is likely to be the starting hooker at the World Cup in Japan next month, but was named on the bench for the clash with the Springboks in a much-changed side chosen by coach Mario Ledesma.

Julian Montoya was selected to start, with Creevy's place on the bench now taken by Santiago Socino, who made his test debut against Australia last month.

Argentina are seeking to end an eight-game losing streak in Saturday's one-off test against the Boks, having lost 46-13 to the same opposition in their final Rugby Championship clash in Salta last weekend.

