Argentina opt mostly for home-based players on Europe tour

BUENOS AIRES: Stade Francais prop Ramiro Herrera is the only European-based player in Argentina's provisional squad of 38 players for their end-of-season matches in the northern hemisphere, the country's rugby union said on Wednesday.

Uncapped props Lucio Sordoni and Mayco Vivas were included to bolster the front row stocks in tests against Ireland, France and Scotland.

Experienced prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro was left out after he had shoulder surgery last week.

Argentina relaxed slightly their policy of only selecting home-based players for the Rugby Championship, with Herrera and Saracens prop Juan Figallo among those who helped them record two wins for the first time since they joined the tournament in 2012.

However, coach Mario Ledesma appears reluctant to abandon the policy wholesale and stuck with home-based players, most of whom play for Super Rugby side Jaguares.

The squad will be cut to 30 before they depart on Nov. 3 with matches against Ireland in Dublin on Nov 10, France in Lille a week later and then Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Nov. 24.

A final game against the Barbarians at Twickenham will round out the tour on Dec. 1.

Squad:

Forwards - Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Agustin Creevy, Santiago Garcia Botta, Santiago Grondona, Ramiro Herrera, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Tomas Lezana, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, Julian Montoya, Javier Ortega Desio, Lucas Paulos, Guido Petti, Enrique Pieretto, Leonardo Senatore, Lucio Sordoni, Mayco Vivas, Juan Pablo Zeiss.

Backs - Gonzalo Bertranou, Emiliano Boffelli, Sebastian Cancelliere, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo del a Fuente, Bautista Delguy, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Bautista Ezcurra, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Martin Landajo, Juan Cruz Mallia, Manuel Montero, Matias Moroni, Ramiro Moyano, Matias Orlando, Matias Osadczuk, Nicolas Sánchez.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo, writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)