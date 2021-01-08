Argentina's Independiente part ways with coach Pusineri

Argentina's Independiente have parted ways with head coach Lucas Pusineri after a disappointing run of results, the Primera Division side said.

Pusineri took charge of Independiente in January last year and guided the team to 11 wins, seven draws and nine defeats during his time at the helm.

The 44-year-old, whose contract expired in December, departs with the club second bottom in Group A of the Primera Division Championship, renamed the Diego Maradona Cup after the Argentine great's death in November, with three points from four games.

"Independiente thanks Lucas and his staff for their dedication during the year and their great commitment to the institution," the club said in a statement.

Assistant manager Fernando Beron will take charge of the side for their next game against River Plate on Saturday.

