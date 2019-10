related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Argentina's Tomas Lavanini was sent off for a dangerous high tackle on England captain Owen Farrell in their Rugby World Cup Pool C clash in Tokyo on Saturday.

Referee Nigel Owens sent Lavanini off in the 18th minute of the match.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant)