Argentine Kicker found guilty of match-fixing offences

REUTERS: Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been found guilty of match-fixing and other offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was found guilty of attempting to fix the outcome of two matches, at ATP Challenger tournaments in Italy and in Colombia in 2015.

He was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not co-operating with a TIU investigation into the allegations against him.

Kicker will be sanctioned at a later date, the TIU said, and will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis in the meantime.

The Argentine is currently ranked 84th in singles and reached a career high of 78, which he achieved in June 2017.

