Argentine Pastore hints at PSG exit

REUTERS: Javier Pastore on Saturday opened the door to a Paris St Germain exit in order to secure his place in the Argentina World Cup squad.

"I’m 14th in the coach’s pecking order. It’s tough. I don’t know if I am going to stay," the Argentine playmaker said after PSG’s 4-0 home Ligue 1 win over Montpellier.

"My goal is to play in order to take part in the World Cup."

Pastore, who joined from Palermo in 2011, is not among Unai Emery’s first choices at PSG, having only started eight games from 23 in Ligue 1 this season.

"Here I always need a player to be injured to play," he said before hinting at a possible return to Serie A.

"If I leave, Italy is the easiest choice for me.”

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)