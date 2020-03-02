Argentine Sampaoli hired to lead Atletico Mineiro

Former Argentina and Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli has been put in charge of Atletico Mineiro, the Brazilian club announced on Sunday.

"It’s confirmed, Sampaoli is our new coach," Atletico president Sergio Sette Camara said on twitter, ending days of speculation.

Sampaoli, who was coach at Santos for most of last year, takes over from Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, who was fired on Thursday after less than two months in the job.

Atletico have started the year poorly, being knocked out of the Brazilian Cup and the Copa Sudamericana, the South American equivalent of the Europa League, in the early stages.

