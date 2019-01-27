Arnautovic says he's staying at West Ham

West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club, ending speculation that the Austrian was set for a big-money move to China.

LONDON: West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club, ending speculation that the Austrian was set for a big-money move to China.

The 29-year-old told the club's website he was focussed and ready to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, I sat down with my family, I sat down with the people around me and I said stop all this talking, stop all this waiting, I'm going to go the coach and tell him 'I'm ready to play'", he said.

"I'm back and I can focus now completely on West Ham because I have committed to stay and I'm going to give everything."

Arnautovic, who joined West Ham from Stoke City in 2017, said it had been a difficult time with speculation about his future swirling around.

"I said yesterday on my Instagram page that obviously it was a big offer, an interesting offer and me and my family took some time and thought about this because I think any human being would think about this," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)