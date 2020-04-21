Arsenal announce 12.5per cent salary cuts for players, coaching staff

Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5per cent salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 1, 2020 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS: Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5per cent salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

"Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days," the club said https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

