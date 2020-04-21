Arsenal announce 12.5per cent salary cuts for players, coaching staff

Arsenal's players and coaching staff have agreed a 12.5per cent salary cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

"Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days," the club said https://www.arsenal.com/news/club-statement.

