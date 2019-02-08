Arsenal beat Manchester United to reach Women's League Cup final

Vivianne Miedema struck twice as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 on Thursday to reach the Women's League Cup final where they will face Manchester City.

LONDON: Vivianne Miedema struck twice as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-1 on Thursday to reach the Women's League Cup final where they will face Manchester City.

The Dutch forward scored in each half before a late Mollie Green goal cut the deficit for the visitors.

Arsenal will now face City, who beat Women's Super League champions and FA Cup holders Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday.

City are aiming to lift the League Cup trophy for a third time after triumphs in 2014 and 2016. The Final is on Feb. 23.

