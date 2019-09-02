Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

14 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette inspired a stirring comeback against rivals Tottenham Hotspur to salvage a 2-2 draw in a thrilling north London Premier League derby on Sunday.

LONDON: Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette inspired a stirring comeback against rivals Tottenham Hotspur to salvage a 2-2 draw in a thrilling north London Premier League derby on Sunday.

Spurs were looking to bounce back from a shock 1-0 home loss to Newcastle United and went ahead through Christian Eriksen and a Harry Kane penalty before Lacazette struck before the break and Aubameyang got a 71st minute equaliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal, who were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool last week, are in fifth place with seven points while Spurs are ninth on five after four games.

The visitors took a 10th minute lead when Eriksen nudged the ball into an empty net on the rebound after a superb piece of hold up play from Son Heung-min allowed Erik Lamela to fire at goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal had most of the ball on a sun-soaked afternoon at the Emirates Stadium but Tottenham were far more threatening on the break and Leno was forced to keep out stinging efforts from Kane and Eriksen in the first half.

Tottenham were then awarded a penalty for a clumsy foul by Granit Xhaka on Son and Kane converted in the 40th minute to put Spurs on track for a first league win on enemy territory in nine years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Arsenal's France striker Lacazette halved the deficit right before halftime with an emphatic strike after controlling an exquisite pass from the club's record signing Nicolas Pepe.

Kane came close to sealing the points for Tottenham when he struck the post but Arsenal became galvanized when Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos came off the bench and hit a shot which keeper Hugo Lloris did well to tip over.

An equaliser looked ever likelier and duly arrived when Gabon striker Aubameyang prodded a lofted pass from Matteo Guendouzi into the net in the 71st minute, scoring a third goal in four Premier League games this season.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos later had a goal ruled out for offside while Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko spurned a last-gasp chance in a thrilling finale by blasting over the bar after Kane was denied a penalty when he tangled with Sokratis.

SPURS DISAPPOINTED

Tottenham striker Kane said his side were disappointed to have let their lead slip.

"I feel like we're coming off disappointed, we expected to see the game out," he told reporters.

"The (Lacazette) goal hurt us with momentum just before the break. It was an end-to-end game, especially the last 10-15 minutes, but the players left everything on the pitch."

The England international also felt he should have been awarded a second penalty.

"As a striker, if it is on halfway (line) it is a definite foul. In the box you don't always get them," he added.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, said Arsenal should have come away with more than a point.

"I think in the first half we deserved to score two goals," he said. "It was a tough game and I think we deserved more."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)