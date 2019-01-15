Arsenal goalkeeper Cech to retire at end of season

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced on Tuesday his retirement at the end of the Premier League season after 20 years as a professional.

The 36-year-old joined the Gunners from Chelsea in 2015 and still holds several Premier League records, including the most clean sheets (202).

"It has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season," the Czech said on Twitter.

