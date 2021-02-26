Arsenal leave it late, Ajax through, Napoli crash out

LONDON: Arsenal needed a late comeback to secure their place in the draw for the Europa League last 16 where they will be joined by Ajax Amsterdam and Rangers but Napoli crashed out on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 87th-minute header secured Arsenal a 3-2 win over Benfica for a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the Premier League side had been staring at the exit door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the first leg, played in Rome because of COVID-19 restrictions, ended 1-1, Arsenal's home leg was played in Athens and all looked comfortable when Aubameyang put them in front after 21 minutes.

Diogo Goncalvez curled home a free kick for Portuguese giants Benfica just before halftime, however, and when a terrible mistake by Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos allowed Rafa Silva to put Benfica 2-1 ahead just past the hour it looked grim for Arsenal.

Kieran Tierney fired home the equaliser, however, before Aubameyang headed home from close range to seal a dramatic victory.

Ajax beat French club Lille 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win although it was tough examination for the Dutch side who needed a late goal by David Neres to calm their nerves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers completed an astonishing 9-5 aggregate win over Belgian side Antwerp thanks to a 5-2 win in Glasgow.

But former winners Napoli bowed out despite a 2-1 victory at home to Spanish club Granada. Having lost the first leg 2-0 they got a perfect start when Piotr Zielinski put them in front after three minutes.

But Angel Montoro levelled for Granada and although Fabian Ruiz struck again for the hosts on the hour, Granada held on for a 3-2 aggregate win to prolong their impressive European debut.

Granada's La Liga rivals Villarreal also made it through with a 2-1 defeat of Salzburg for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Advertisement

Shakhtar Donetsk completed a 3-0 aggregate victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv while Norwegians Molde caused a surprise by winning 2-0 in Hoffenheim to wrap up a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

Manchester United, AS Roma and AC Milan were all in action later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)