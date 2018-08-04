Arsenal's Kolasinac faces up to 10 weeks out with knee problem

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac will be out of action for eight to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

International Champions Cup - Arsenal v Chelsea
Soccer Football - International Champions Cup - Arsenal v Chelsea - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - August 1, 2018 Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac down injured Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Bosnia international was forced off during Wednesday's pre-season win over London rivals Chelsea in Dublin after a clash with Victor Moses.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey missed that game with a tight calf and will aim to return to training next week, the club added.

Arsenal start their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Aug. 12.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)

Source: Reuters

