Arsenal's Lacazette free to face Rennes as UEFA cuts ban

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is eligible to play in Thursday's Europa League last 16 second-leg clash against Rennes after his three-match ban was reduced to two games, UEFA said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is eligible to play in Thursday's Europa League last 16 second-leg clash against Rennes after his three-match ban was reduced to two games, UEFA said on Tuesday.

The French striker was shown a red card for a foul on BATE Borisov defender Aleksandar Filipovic in the last-32 first-leg match and was hit with a three-game ban by European soccer's governing body for serious rough play.

Advertisement

Arsenal appealed against the decision which was partially upheld and Lacazette's suspension was reduced to two matches, which he has already served.

"The appeal lodged by Arsenal FC has been partially upheld," UEFA said in a statement.

Lacazette missed the last-32 second leg against BATE which Arsenal won 3-0 and their 3-1 round of 16 first-leg defeat in Rennes.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement