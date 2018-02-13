Arsenal's Lacazette ruled out for up to six weeks after knee surgery

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor surgery on his left knee and will be out for up to six weeks, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The procedure means that the 26-year-old will miss both legs of Arsenal's Europa League last-32 tie against Swedish side Ostersunds, as well as the League Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

"Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning," Arsenal said in a statement on their website (www.arsenal.com).

"The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks."

The France international has made 26 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals since he signed from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in the close season.

However, he has only found the net on one occasion so far in 2018 and missed two good chances to score in last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

With record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup-tied in Europe, it means manager Arsene Wenger only has Danny Welbeck and Eddie Nketiah to call on up front for Thursday's trip to Ostersunds.

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League with 45 points from 27 games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)