Arsenal's Lacazette strikes late to rescue point against Saints

LONDON: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette's added-time strike rescued a point in a 2-2 draw versus Southampton in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, a result that extended the Gunners' winless run to six games in all competitions.

The visitors, who had picked up one point from their previous eight league games, twice led with goals from Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse and looked odds on to repeat their win at the same stadium last season.

But Lacazette, who had also cancelled out Southampton's early opener, pounced late, although the home fans remained unimpressed and boos echoed round the ground at the end.

The draw left Arsenal in seventh place with 18 points from 13 games, while second-bottom Saints have nine.

Ings opened the scoring with his seventh goal in eight games after Ryan Bertrand rolled a quick free-kick into his path after eight minutes. The goal stood even though Arsenal complained that the ball was still moving when the free-kick was taken.

Lacazette equalised 10 minutes later but Southampton always looked dangerous and were awarded a spot kick when Ings was dragged back by Kieran Tierney.

Although Bernd Leno saved Ward-Prowse's shot, the midfielder followed up as Saints, who had picked up one point from their previous eight league games, scented a rare win.

It was not to be as Lacazette's final strike salvaged a draw for the home side but that will hardly ease the pressure on manager Unai Emery, who chose not to celebrate the goal.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)