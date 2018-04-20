Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger to leave club at end of season

LONDON: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will leave the club at the end of season after 22 years, the Frenchman said in a statement issued by the Premier League club on Friday (Apr 20).

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," he said.



“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.



“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special."



Wenger, 68, also urged the Arsenal fans to "stand behind the team to finish (the season) on a high".

"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support forever," he said.

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to a man of "unparalleled class".

"Arsene has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude," said Kroenke, who took a controlling stake in the club in 2011.

"This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

Arsenal added that a successor to Wenger will be found "as soon as possible" with German Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund almost a year ago, installed as the early bookmakers' favourite.

GROWING FRUSTRATION

Wenger took charge with Arsenal in the doldrums in October 1996, but quickly set about a revolution in English football by overhauling players' diets and bringing an end to the drinking culture that had dogged Arsenal in previous years.

Results soon arrived on the pitch as Wenger's men beat an all-conquering Manchester United side to the title in 1997/98 and won the league again four years later.

His greatest achievement came in 2003/04 with "The Invincibles" side that not only gained plaudits for winning, but the free-flowing, attacking style with which they played.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League for 20 years in a row, though, Wenger was never able to end Arsenal's quest to win the competition for a first time. They closest they came was in 2006 when a young side was edged out 2-1 in the final by Barcelona.

That season was also Arsenal's final campaign at Highbury, but the promise that moving to the 60,000 capacity Emirates Stadium would allow the club to compete financially with the biggest spenders in England and the continent failed to materialise.

Instead, Wenger was much-criticised for his unwillingness to spend the money needed to keep up as booming TV revenues saw Premier League rivals splash the cash in an arms race to win titles.

Arsenal even sold a host of star players like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie during the early years of their title drought.

And the fans' frustration continued to grow as even after loosening the purse strings to buy Mesut Ozil in 2013 and Alexis Sanchez a year later, Arsenal still failed to compete for the title or the Champions League.

Wenger's 20-year run of qualifying for the Champions League ended last season, and Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham in fourth.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 54 points, nine behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

They are also in the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid.



The Gunners next fixture is against West Ham on Sunday.

