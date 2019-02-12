Arsenal's Ramsey signs Juventus pre-contract agreement - report

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Italian champions Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season, the BBC reported on Monday.

Wales international Ramsey has made more than 250 Premier League appearances since joining Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, but he has failed to agree on a new deal with the London club in the final year of his contract.

The impasse has enabled the 28-year-old to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since Jan. 1.

According to the report, Ramsey will earn over 400,000 pounds a week, making him the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary.

Ramsey has made 22 league appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring twice, including a splendid strike against Fulham in October that was regarded by many as an early contender for goal of the season.

Arsenal could not be immediately reached for comment.

