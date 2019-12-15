Arsenal's Tierney to have shoulder surgery, out for three months

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Arsenal have confirmed that defender Kieran Tierney faces around three months on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated right shoulder in Monday's Premier League win at West Ham United.

"Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months," the club's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/team-news-pepe-bellerin-ceballos-tierney said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Scotland left back was substituted just before the half-hour mark in the 3-1 derby win at West Ham after falling badly and used his shirt as a makeshift sling as he left the pitch.

Arsenal will be without Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka for Saturday's home game against Manchester City after he suffered concussion when the ball struck him in the head at West Ham.

Defender Hector Bellerin will also miss out with a tight hamstring but record signing Nicolas Pepe is available after missing the Europa League clash at Standard Liege on Thursday with a bruised knee.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

