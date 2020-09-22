Arsenal sign Iceland goalkeeper Runarsson

Sport

Arsenal sign Iceland goalkeeper Runarsson

Arsenal have signed Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Ligue 1 club Dijon on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 29, 2020 Dijon's Runar Alex Runarsson in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Arsenal did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that they paid 1.5 million pounds for the 25-year-old, who played 13 games in all competitions for Dijon last season.

Runarsson joins the north London club as a back-up to first-choice keeper Bernd Leno following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

"We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position," manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/alex-runarsson-signs-arsenal.

Runarsson's signing follows the arrival of Brazilian centre back Gabriel Magalhaes and his compatriot Willian in midfield.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

